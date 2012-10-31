The US Stock Markets WILL Reopen Tomorrow

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Just reported by Bloomberg: US markets WILL reopen tomorrow.US markets have been closed Monday and today due to Hurricane Sandy.



Getting the market reopened for tomorrow has always been an important priority since it’s the last day of the month and portfolio managers wanted the ability to trade before end-of-month statements go out.

Here’s the statement from the NYSE:

NYSE Euronext (NYX) will open for normal trading operations in coordination with all U.S. equities, bonds, options and derivatives markets on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. Trading will commence on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30am under normal opening procedures, and the NYSE Euronext building and trading floor are fully operational.

Duncan Niederauer, CEO, NYSE Euronext said: “We are pleased to be able to return to normal trading tomorrow. Our building and systems were not damaged and our people have been working diligently to ensure that we have a smooth opening tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and communities suffering in the wake of this terrible natural disaster.”

