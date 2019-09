Just wanted to point out something, in light of the 112 point decline in the Dow.



The US market vs. big cap foreign markets (a trade first pointed out to us by Waverly Advisors) has hit a brand new high today.

On a relative basis, the world loves US stocks more and more.

