These Two Warships Are On The Way To Libya

USS Laboon

Photo: The USS Laboon Destroyer via U.S. Navy

In order to calm international nerves, the U.S. has sent two Navy destroyesr to stand off the coast of Libya.The USS Laboon fired Tomahawk missiles into Iraq in 1996. It’s already off the coast—the USS McFaul is enroute and should be off the coast within a few days.



That increases the amount of destroyers in the Mediterranean to five, reports the Associated Press.

The Pentagon says the Tomahawk armed destroyers are only a “contingency plan,” but whether a contingency for security or targeting

USS McFaul

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

the militants who attacked the consulate, remains unclear.Pentagon spokesman George Little told AP reporters, “Without commenting on specific ship movements, the United States military regularly takes precautionary steps when potential contingencies might arise in a given situation. That’s not only logical in certain circumstances, it’s the prudent thing to do.”

The military has also sent 50 elite anti-terrorism Marines to reinforce Libyan security forces in Tripoli, where remaining consulate diplomats have taken refuge; and has launched drones to patrol the skies over Benghazi and Tripoli, in search of any jihadist groups.

