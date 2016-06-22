The US Navy just flexed its muscles in the world's most contested region

The US Navy is making its presence known in the heavily-disputed South China Sea. It recently deployed two aircraft carriers, along with about 140 aircraft and additional ships to conduct training exercises.

This action comes as China and the Philippines await a decision from the Hague about whether or not the former can legally claim sovereignty over the South China Sea.

