The US Military Just Released New Videos Of Its Airstrikes Against ISIS

The US military released new footage on Thursday of its airstrikes against the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL).

The US Military Central Command published five videos in total and described the strikes, which took place Wednesday, as against a building, two tunnels, and two bunkers in Iraq.

“The strikes were conducted as part of Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the terrorist group ISIL and the threat they pose to Iraq, the region and the wider international community,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project power and conduct operations.”

The statement did not indicate whether the US or one of its coalition partners conducted the strikes.

The first four videos below show strikes against targets in Kirkuk and the last shows a strike against a bunker near Bayji. Both are Iraqi cities north of Baghdad, the country’s capital.

View all five videos below.

Airstrike against an ISIL Building, Nov. 19, near Kirkuk, Iraq

Airstrike against an ISIL Bunker, Nov. 19, near Kirkuk, Iraq

Airstrike against an ISIL Tunnel, Nov. 19, near Kirkuk, Iraq

Airstrike against an ISIL Tunnel, Nov. 19, near Kirkuk, Iraq

Airstrike against an ISIL Ammunition Bunker, Nov. 19, near Bayji, Iraq

