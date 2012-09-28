The US Marine Corps Is On Pinterest!

A pin of a Marine Wedding.

Photo: Screengrab Marine Corps / Pinterest

Here’s a social media surprise for you: The U.S. Marine Corps has an active Pinterest page.That’s right, the über masculine branch of the armed forces has invaded the female-friendly hub as a part of its social media platform, Sgt. Mark Fayloga, Social Media Chief of defence Media Activity for Marines said at Business Insider’s Social Media ROI Conference.



“We have about 4,000 followers,” Fayloga told a laughing audience, explaining that the Marines saw a void in its reach to the female demographic.

And what does it pin about?

“Wedding ideas, believe it or not,” Fayloga said. The board is called Semper Fi Do.

Oorah.

Taking advantage of another Pinterest trend, the page also dedicates a section to puppies in the popular Marines with Dogs and Kids board.

To keep things level, there’s also a portion devoted to “Things that go BOOM.”

The Marines also dedicates resources to Twitter — primarily to reach out to lower level Marines — and Facebook.

“I am not going to put a billboard up where there aren’t any cars,” Fayloga said. “Everyone is on Facebook, so we go to Facebook.”

Here’s a look at what you can find on the Marine’s Pinterest page:

Photo: Screengrab Marine Corps / Pinterst

Photo: Screengrab Marine Corps / Pinterst

Photo: Screengrab Marine Corps / Pinterest

