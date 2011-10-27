The US Just Found $6.6 Billion Thought To Be Lost During Iraqi Reconstruction

Photo: AP

Back in June the inspector general for Iraq announced that $6.6 billion of Iraqi reconstruction money had gone missing — a large amount to misplace.Today the inspector general announced that he found the money.



Via CNN:

“SIGIR was able to account for the unexpended DFI funds remaining in DFI accounts when the CPA (Coalitional Provisional Authority) dissolved in June 2004. Sufficient evidence exists showing that almost all of the remaining $6.6 billion remaining was transferred to actual and legal CBI (Central Bank of Iraq) control.”

