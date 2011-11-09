The U.S. Jobs Market Sucks, But Here Are The Companies Hiring Like Crazy

(By Rebecca Lipman)



The US job market has certainly seen better days, and recent political events haven’t helped propel the nation towards employment gains.

Just Friday, the EU summit, which consisted of 20 nations, closed the morning with little apparent headway in resolving Europe’s debt crisis. The loss to confidence led to a drop in Friday’s trading in both European and American markets, New York Times reports.

The pressures on the Super Committee (charged with the task of finding an additional $1.5 trillion in debt savings over a 10-year period) hasn’t helped either. After all, government contracts and programs are the bread and butter of many companies, even entire industries. Those connected to these income sources remain uncertain of their short and long-term financial prospects.

Unemployment still hovers around 9%, and talks of a double-dip recession, the prospect of a Chinese hard landing, and a barrage of scary headlines continue to capture national attention.

In the midst of all the uncertainty analysts kept a close eye on any insights from the monthly US jobs report for the pace of the economic recovery.

“But it revealed only a modest improvement. The Department of labour reported that employers in the United States added 80,000 jobs in October, slightly below economists’ forecasts, compared with 158,000 jobs in September,” reports the New York Times.

Despite the circumstances, a select few companies are expanding like mad.

“A close look at the Forbes annual ranking of 100 best small public companies offers some hope on the dreary jobs front. During the previous three fiscal years, 84 of the 100 companies boosted payroll — by an average 48 per cent — adding a total of 56,885 heads,” reports Christina Settimi of Forbes.

Forbes narrowed down the list of hiring companies to find the “10 most powerful job creators of the bunch.”

So, if you have been wondering which U.S. companies are hiring like crazy, here’s your answer:

1. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI): Restaurants Industry. Market cap of $1.47B. Operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Share price as of 11/04 at $52.76. New Heads: 3,490. Total Employees: 12,100. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 19.22% (equivalent to 13.47 days of average volume). The stock has had a good month, gaining 18.63%.

2. Capella Education Co. (CPLA): Education & Training Services Industry. Market cap of $500.32M. Provides online postsecondary education services in the United States. Share price as of 11/04 at $34.39. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 1,670. Total Employees: 2,968. The stock has recently rebounded, and is currently trading 9.35% above its SMA20 and 10.54% above its SMA50. However, the stock still trades -22.11% below its SMA200. The stock has had a good month, gaining 14.95%.

3. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Information & Delivery Services Industry. Market cap of $4.57B. Provides financial and economic information to investment community worldwide. Share price as of 11/04 at $99.3. New Heads: 3,317. Total Employees: 5,251. The stock has had a good month, gaining 10.42%.

4. HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): Business Services Industry. Market cap of $2.12B. Provides cost containment, coordination of benefits, and program integrity services. Share price as of 11/04 at $25.05. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 896. Total Employees: 1,656. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.14), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 7.12% (equivalent to 8.66 days of average volume). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 7.74% over the last week.

5. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE): Education & Training Services Industry. Market cap of $706.87M. Provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Share price as of 11/04 at $15.76. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 1,479. Total Employees: 2,600. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 5.18% (equivalent to 5.57 days of average volume). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 6.72% over the last week.

6. Masimo Corporation (MASI): Medical Appliances & Equipment Industry. Market cap of $1.29B. Develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive patient monitoring products worldwide. Share price as of 11/04 at $21.43. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 1,049. Total Employees: 2,397. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 10.14% (equivalent to 8.5 days of average volume). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 6.29% over the last week.

7. Morningstar Inc. (MORN): Information & Delivery Services Industry. Market cap of $2.97B. Provides independent investment research to investors worldwide. Share price as of 11/04 at $58.77. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 1,580. Total Employees: 3,300. The stock has gained 19.16% over the last year.

8. Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (RAX): Internet Software & Services Industry. Market cap of $5.48B. Operates in the hosting and cloud computing industry. Share price as of 11/04 at $42.17. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 1,691. Total Employees: 3,712. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 10.28% (equivalent to 6.24 days of average volume). The stock has had a good month, gaining 20.95%.

9. Syntel, Inc. (SYNT): Information Technology Services Industry. Market cap of $2.09B. Provides information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. Share price as of 11/04 at $49.67. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 6,318. Total Employees: 18,000. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 7.7% (equivalent to 5.41 days of average volume). The stock has had a good month, gaining 13.05%.

10. True Religion Apparel Inc. (TRLG): Textile Industry. Market cap of $920.31M. Designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells apparel in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and South America. Share price as of 11/04 at $35.4. New Heads (Over the Previous Three Fiscal Years): 1,325. Total Employees: 1,663. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 8.15% (equivalent to 5.04 days of average volume). Exhibiting strong upside momentum–currently trading 10.08% above its SMA20, 16.3% above its SMA50, and 29.58% above its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 6.34% over the last week.

