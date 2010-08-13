Why The Latest "America Is Bankrupt" Talk Really Is Madness

Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff got a lot of attention this week for a Bloomberg Column titled: US Is Bankrupt And We Don’t Even Know It Yet.



The basic gist is: The IMF says we need to take drastic action to resolve our fiscal situation, and that’s not even taking into account our massive entitlement obligations, ergo… we’re bankrupt!

Along similar lines, Keith McCullough warned in Fortune that economic collapse is nigh, and he basically makes the same arguments.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

This is all silly. Bankrupt entities don’t borrow money at a under 2.8% fixed rate for 10 years, as Paul Krugman pointed out this week.Now this is not an instant refutation.

The response to this is usually: Well, people gave cheap loans to subprime borrowers right until the end, and then that collapsed.

True. Markets are not perfect, and lenders can go through fits of madness in order to justify what in retrospect were obviously horrendous decisions.

But there are problems with the subprime analogy. First, the idea was never to give subprime borrowers “cheap” money on a permanent basis. Subprime securities returned more due to the magic of teaser rates, balloon payments, extra fees, etc. We’re not borrowing on teaser rates — these are fixed-rate loans.

But beyond that, let’s talk about the premise of these loans. In the case of housing, a key underlying assumption was that you couldn’t have mass foreclosures, because housing never really went down, and therefore even the diciest credit risks really weren’t that bad.

An equivalent in the US might be if our lenders thought: Well, the US will always grow robustly, ergo the US will always be able to raise enough tax money to pay it’s debt.

But that’s not the thinking at all!

In fact, the big assumption is that growth will be garbage, but that the Fed will continue to expand its balance sheet, and monetise the debt. Or the thinking is that the banks will keep buying government securities (rather than lending).

So to those who think that we’re going bankrupt — and notably, most of them who do consider themselves to be market fundamentalists — what explanation do you have for the US’s cheap rate of borrowing? Are investors really that irrational that despite all this information about our debt and entitlements, none of that is being taken into account? Please.

The bottom line is that the US fiscal situation is nothing Greece’s due to the wonders of fiat money (yes, the euro is a fiat currency, but that’s of little use to the member states, which have fixed treasuries).

It’s also why all this talk about a magic 90% debt-to-GDP triggering some problem is hogwash, since our situation is unique historically.

OK, now here’s the perfunctory last paragraph about how despite everything said above, the US does still have some serious structural problems that still need to be addressed, and that government spending isn’t the answer, blah blah blah…

For a counterpoint: Here’s Niall Ferguson’s presentation on our coming sovereign debt crisis >



