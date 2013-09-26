The US Is Developing A New Rapidly Deployable Combat Buggie

General Dynamics

confirmed todaythat it had won a government contract worth more than $US500 million to develop the newest ground combat vehicle for U.S. special forces.

General Dynamics is producing an advanced light strike vehicle called the Flyer.

The idea is to have a small, agile, but relatively armoured vehicle that can rapidly deploy and fire a pretty heavy weapons payload within a minute of being rolled out of the back of an Osprey, according to Defence News.

The vehicle is set to begin combat evaluations next year.

General Dynamics produced this video on the vehicle, which looks like it could be out of the next Bourne movie:

