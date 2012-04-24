The US Is Stockpiling A Huge Cache Of Weapons In Israel

Photo: Flickr/expertinfantry

The U.S. military has stockpiled $800 million worth of weapons in Israel and the amount is growing, according to a U.S. Congressional report and reported by Tzvi Ben Gedalyahu of the Israeli media network Arutz Sheva.The War Reserves Stock Allies-Israel (WRSA-I) program is run by the United States European Command (EUCOM) and includes missiles, armoured vehicles and artillery ammunition.



The equipment was transferred to Israel “for use by the United States and, with U.S. permission, for use by Israel in emergency situations.”

The U.S. gave such approval to the Israel defence Force during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, according to the report.

Israel has promoted “strategic cooperation” since the 1980s by inviting the placement of U.S. arms and equipment at Israeli bases for use in wartime.

Initially the cache was worth about $100 million but it grew to $800 million by 2010.

A 2010 Congressional amendment extended the President’s authority to transfer to Israel surplus defence items that are stockpiled in Israel.

The amendment will increase the value of the stockpile to $1.12 billion.

