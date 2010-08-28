The U.S. Is Starting To Look Like Japan Whether It Wants To Or Not

CNBC conducted an interesting round table on the situation in Japan this morning, involving Tan Sri Francis Yeoh of YTL and Masayuki Kichikawa of Bank of America.



0:35 Monetary easing by the Bank of Japan is likely to bring the Yen lower against the dollar

1:15 The country’s nominal GDP has not grown since 1991. And the Japanese government must do something radical to confront current structural problems.

2:25 Japan is not going to be helped by anyone else.

3:05 The U.S. is trying to not repeat Japan’s mistakes, but they are arriving at the same problem, with low interest rates and little growth.

4:00 The Western economies have to solve structural problems, conduct joint intervention similar to solving the banking sector problems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.