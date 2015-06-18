The US is reportedly changing the face of the $10 bill

Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew is set to announce on Thursday that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will remove Alexander Hamilton from the ten dollar bill, in favour of a woman.

The change could happen as soon as 2020.

The announcement came via Nancy Lindborg, president of the US Institute of Peace, who tweeted out the news.

Sec Lew announced 2day historic decision to feature a woman on new 10 dollar bill. About time! Share ideas on who to feature #TheNewTen.

— Nancy Lindborg (@nancylindborg) June 17, 2015

The IJ Review is reporting that Lindborg’s tweet was premature.

France24 White House correspondent Philip Crowther is reporting that Lindborg broke an embargo on the news.

I recommend you check out @nancylindborg timeline. Embargo broken, it appears. https://t.co/ODOxEApwru

— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 17, 2015

CNN’s Michelle Kosinski alluded to the embargo on Wednesday as well.

Big announcement from the Treasury’s ENGRAVING department coming at midnight… can you guess what it is?

— Michelle Kosinski (@MKosinskiCNN) June 17, 2015

While it has yet to be announced who will grace the ten dollar bill, Lindborg invited people to sound off on Twitter with the hashtag #TheNewTen.

Harriet Tubman. Sojourner Truth. Amelia Earhart. Frances Perkins. That’s my short list along with Dolly. #TheNewTen

— Shane Harris (@shaneharris) June 17, 2015

Not everyone took it seriously.

embossed Taylor Swift in relief with “BANDAIDS DONT FIX BULLETHOLES” emblazoned across the bottom, flanked with Latin #TheNewTen

— Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) June 17, 2015

More than a few people were unhappy with the news.

Hey @USTreasury, you probably wouldn’t exist today w/o Alexander Hamilton. Removing him from $US10 is a discgrace to the country #TheNewTen

— Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) June 17, 2015

