Barack Obama Is Kicking David Cameron's Butt In Terms Of Reducing The Deficit

Barack Obama and David Cameron both have various reputations when it comes to spending and deficits.
Obama is known as a free-spender who doesn’t care bout reducing the deficit.
David Cameron is known for commiting to austerity, even in the face of a weak economy.
And yet actual numbers show that when it comes to reducing the deficit, the US is better at it. AND the US is on a better trajectory on this measure.
And yet check out these stats from CNBC’s Kelly Evans.
UK’s revised f’cast sees *7.4%* deficit this fiscal year — up 0.6pp since Dec. Meantime CBO projects 5.3% deficit this year for the US.
— Kelly Evans (@Kelly_Evans) March 20, 2013
From same starting point (76% this fiscal yr), UK debt now seen rising to 85% of gdp by fiscal 2018; US seen falling to 73%, per CBO.
— Kelly Evans (@Kelly_Evans) March 20, 2013
