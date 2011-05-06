The US Is In A Race To Decipher Data Seized From Sunday's Raid Before It Goes Stale

U.S. intelligence agencies are working together to interpret and decipher the pile of intelligence seized in Sunday’s raid on Bin Laden’s compound, while it’s still relevant.



According to the L.A. Times, officials are in a race to get to the information before al Qaeda leaders can change their communication methods and switch their operating locations.

Much of the information is written in multiple languages and some of it is in code.

A new CIA task force has been created in Afghanistan to pore over the data for clues to terrorist plots, locations of al Qaeda leaders, funding sources and any other fresh intelligence.

Intelligence analysts find that the chaos following the death of a senior al Qaeda leader is an effective time for gathering information.

