The US Is Helping Iraq Beef Up Its Navy And Delivered Two New Ships Today

Photo: AFP

The United States has delivered two support ships to Iraq, which is seeking to boost its fledgling naval capabilities, the US embassy said on Sunday.The two 60-metre offshore support vessels were delivered by the US navy on December 20, the embassy said.



The vessels are “large, multi-purpose, multi-functional ships capable of providing a wide range of support to Iraqi naval operations,” it said.

They will also offer support to Iraq’s patrol and fast attack boats at sea, offshore oil platforms and help move security personnel, the embassy added.

The US military completed its withdrawal from Iraq on December 18 last year.

Less than 200 US military personnel remain in Iraq under US embassy authority, assisting with the delivery of military equipment, and training local personnel.

Washington is Iraq’s main arms supplier as Baghdad seeks to boost its overall military capabilities.

