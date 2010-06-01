How The U.S. Is Faced With Both Rocketing Inflation And Deflation At The Same Time

Calafia Beach Pundit shows how the U.S. has been experiencing both long-term inflation and deflation at the same time. Essentially, the cost of services has been rocketing higher, just as the cost of durable goods has been rocketing lower:



CBP:

The widening gap in this chart is a graphical representation of prosperity, where an hour’s worth of labour buys more and more things. The difference between these two lines amounts to an increase in consumer purchasing power of a little over 100%, which in turn is solely due to a change in relative prices. The change in relative prices, in turn, is due primarily to the increased productivity of labour. The average worker today (and around the world) is able to produce far more than ever before with a given amount of work. In short, this chart is showing us just how much more valuable labour has become relative to things.

…

The next time you find out that repairing your watch or your computer or your pocket digital camera costs almost as much as buying a new one, remember this chart.

Some bemoan the fact that America has moved increasingly towards a service economy, but given the pricing trends above, perhaps things would be far worse right now if America hadn’t learned to produce more ‘hard goods’ with less people. Americans would be earning less for their labour, since productivity would be lower, and buying less durable goods per dollar since the cost of hard goods would be higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.