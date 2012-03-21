US Treasuries Are On Their Biggest Losing Streak Since 1985

Despite the fact that equities are down, US interest rates are up… again.



According to Bloomberg alert hitting the wires just now, the run up in Treasury yields is now the longest since 1985! Or to put it another way, Treasuries are on their longest selloff since 1985

We’re about to hit 2.40% on the 10-year.

Here’s a look at 10-year Treasury futures going back to March 7.

