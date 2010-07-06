The U.S. Has Lost More Than 166 Print Newspapers Since 2008

Troubling factoid of the day: A recent report by the World Association of Newspapers and Newspaper Publishers says that more than 166 U.S. newspapers have stopped putting out a print edition or closed down altogether since 2008, according to Paper Cuts, an interactive website that tracks newspaper layoffs and buyouts.



From the association’s Shaping the Future of the Newspaper blog:

More than 39 titles did so in 2008, and the number rose to 109 in 2009. So far in 2010, more than 18 papers have closed down or stopped publishing a print version.

According to Paper Cuts, there have been nearly 35,000 job losses or buyouts in the U.S. newspaper industry since March 2007. From March to December 2007, more than 2,256 newspaper jobs have been reportedly eliminated or offered buyouts.

The numbers increased to more than 15,992 in 2008 and were at more than 14,783 in 2009. As of May 2010, there have been more than 1,797 job losses or buyouts in newspaper companies in the country…

Paper Cuts’ latest tally for 2010 layoffs and buyouts as of this posting was 1,887. The most recent ones happened at Illinois’ Belleville News-Democrat (three) and Florida’s La Palma (number unknown) on July 3; and The Houston Chronicle (eight) and The Tribune of Ames, Iowa (18) on June 24.

[via Roy Greenslade/The Guardian]

