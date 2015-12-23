The US government just leaked part of an important economic report a half-day early

US consumer spending increased at the fastest pace in three months in November, adding to evidence that the US economy is continued to strengthen heading into 2016.

Spending increased by 0.3% to $12.43 trillion in annualized terms, matching market expectations.

The report – originally scheduled for release at 8.30am EST – was released 14 hours earlier than scheduled by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

“There has been an inadvertent release of some of BEA’s personal consumption expenditure data for November as well as for previous months,” BEA spokeswomen Jeannine Aversa, said in an emailed statement that followed the errant release. “BEA will take steps to ensure that this does not happen again and will take all appropriate action to safeguard economic data.”

Other data within the report – including personal incomes, PCE inflation, real consumption and the household savings rate – will be issued as scheduled on Wednesday morning according to the BEA.

