The U.S. Government Just Agreed To A Limited Ban On The iPhone

Samsung scored a win of sorts over Apple as the two duke it out in various courts over patents. The U.S. International Trade Commission has banned Apple from importing some AT&T-specific models of iPhones and iPads into the country to sell.



This includes the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, original iPad 3G and iPad 2 3G only for AT&T-specific models. TechCrunch reports.

This affects only older devices on AT&T because it has to do with a component Apple used before it created the iPhone with multi-band support, notes TechCrunch.

More to come.

