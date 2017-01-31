The US embassy is giving travel advice that directly contradicts the UK government

LONDON — The US embassy in Britain’s capital sent out new advice on Monday, urging people with dual citizenship from those countries affected by US President Donald Trump’s travel ban not to apply for US Visas, despite claims from the UK government that such a ban does not apply.

In a statement posted on the embassy’s website on Monday, British citizens are advised: “Visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification.

“If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time.

“If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview.”

The statement, which is also posted on the US State Department’s online portal for UK visa applications, flies in the face of assurances reportedly given to the UK government that British dual citizens would be exempt.

In an earlier statement posted by the UK Foreign Office on Sunday night, Johnson assured British dual citizens that they would only face extra checks if they were travelling directly from one of the seven affected countries.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said on Monday that while they had not seen the statement from the US embassy, they were “confident” that British citizens travelling to the US would still be able to do so.

Asked by Business Insider what the prime minister’s position was on Trump’s travel ban policy, the spokesperson replied:

“We don’t have this policy. It is not the way we would do it. US immigration policy is a matter for the US in the same way that UK immigration policy is a matter for the UK.”

Over a million people have so far signed a petition calling on the prime minister to cancel a planned state visit by Trump later this year. Thousands are also expected to attend a protest outside Downing Street tonight. Asked by BI whether the prime minister had a message for British people worried about Trump’s travel ban and the planned state visit, the PM’s spokesperson replied:

“As far as the ban goes we’ve been clear we don’t agree with it and where UK nationals rights were affected we have stood up for them.

“We have also been clear that we do have a long standing strong enduring relationship with the US and we will continue that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.