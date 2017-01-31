The US dollar sank suddenly overnight

JOSE LUIS ROCA / AFP / Getty Images

The US dollar is under pressure in Wall Street trade.

After a weekend of chaos and demonstrations at US airports stirred by President Donald Trump’s executive order mandating tighter immigration rules, the greenback was crushed in early Monday trade.

Here’s the chart for the US dollar index, a broad representation of how the USD is valued against the currencies of key trading partners.

Via Investing.com

The effects were felt across markets. The Yen rallied from 114.93 to 113.76 against the greenback. US Treasury yields also tightened slightly by more than a basis point to trade at 2.47% a short time ago.

There was no clear data point to drive the move.

