The US Department Of Justice Is Joining The Fraud Lawsuit Against Lance Armstrong

The US Department of Justice decided Friday to join a doping lawsuit filed by one of Lance Armstrong’s former teammates alleging that the disgraced cycling champion defrauded government sponsors.



NBC News and the Wall Street Journal reported the government will add its weight to the suit and claim that Armstrong defrauded tax-payers by using performance-enhancing drugs while on the state-funded US Postal Service team.

