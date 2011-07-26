8 Charts You Must see To Discuss The Debt Ceiling

Ed note: August 2nd is nearly here and Congress remains locked in a stalemate over increasing the debt limit and avoiding a potentially crushing default.
Links and pictures presented with minimal commentary.
From the FRED paper entitled “The Federal Debt: What’s the Source of the Increase in Spending?”:
This post originally appeared at Macrofugue.
Intrade prices are implying a 70% chance of a deal being done by August 31st, and only a 21% chance by July 31st:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.