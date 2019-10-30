The 20 US cities with the most Halloween stores

Tim Boyle / Getty Images These cities have a lot of costume stores and candy shops.

Halloween is around the corner, and some cities are very well primed to celebrate the holiday.

Using data from the Census Bureau, we found the US metro areas with the most establishments in four Halloween-related industries per capita.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Halloween is around the corner, and some cities are well primed to celebrate the holiday.

The Census Bureau’s County Business Patterns program releases annual estimates of the number of business establishments in a wide variety of industries in metropolitan areas across the US.

A recent Census release highlighting various Halloween-related statistics pointed out a handful of industries particularly salient to the trick-or-treat season: Chocolate candy manufacturing, non-chocolate candy manufacturing, candy and nut stores, and formal wear and costume rental.

Using data from the 2016 County Business Patterns release, the most recent year for which data was available, we found how many establishments from those four “Halloween industries” were in each metro area in the country, adjusted by the metro area’s 2016 population.

Here are the 20 metro areas with the most Halloween businesses per capita, according to the Census data:

20. Elmira, New York, had 3.5 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

2016 metro area population: 85,676

19. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin, had 3.5 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Wikimedia Commons

2016 metro area population: 169,637

18. Watertown-Fort Drum, New York, had 3.5 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

2016 metro area population: 113,015

17. Kankakee, Illinois, had 3.6 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Michael/Wikimedia Commons

2016 metro area population: 111,074

16. Logan, Utah-Idaho, had 3.7 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Wikimedia Commons

2016 metro area population: 135,685

15. Bend-Redmond, Oregon, had 3.9 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Richard Bacon/Shutterstock

2016 metro area population: 180,649

14. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California, had 3.9 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Zen Rial/Getty Images

2016 metro area population: 281,958

13. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, had 3.9 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock.com

2016 metro area population: 101,812

12. Pittsfield, Massachusetts, had 3.9 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

AP Images/Alan Solomon

2016 metro area population: 127,106

11. Scranton-Wilkes Barre-Hazleton, Pennsylvania, had 4.0 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Wikimedia Commons

2016 metro area population: 555,633

10. Wenatchee, Washington, had 4.3 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Wikimedia Commons

2016 metro area population: 117,403

9. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey, had 4.5 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Seth Wenig/AP

2016 metro area population: 267,813

8. Santa Fe, New Mexico, had 4.7 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Shutterstock

2016 metro area population: 148,888

7. Glens Falls, New York, had 4.8 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Samantha Decker/Getty Images

2016 metro area population: 126,195

6. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii, had 4.8 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

2016 metro area population: 165,712

5. Altoona, Pennsylvania, had 4.9 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Michael Shanafelt / Shutterstock.com

2016 metro area population: 123,680

4. Carson City, Nevada, had 5.5 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

2016 metro area population: 54,147

3. Missoula, Montana, had 6.0 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

2016 metro area population: 116,352

2. Salisbury, Maryland-Delaware, had 6.8 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

2016 metro area population: 398,682

1. Ocean City, New Jersey, had 26.7 Halloween businesses per 100,000 people.

Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

2016 metro area population: 93,679

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.