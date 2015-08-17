The US Army wants to replace cluster bombs with these rockets

Joseph Trevithick The GLMRS erupting into a hail of shrapnel.

The US Army is testing new warheads on some rockets to move away from of cluster bombs, War is Boring reports.

The DoD defines cluster munitions as “munitions composed of a non reusable canister or delivery body containing multiple, conventional explosive submunitions.”

In other words, they are bombs that disperse smaller bomblets over a wide area.

Groups like the Cluster Munitions Coalition strongly oppose cluster munitions because they kill indiscriminately, are difficult to control, and can leave undetonated bomblets lingering in battlefields long after conflicts pass, which could later kill civilians.

The DoD contests that cluster munitions “are legitimate weapons with clear military utility. They are effective weapons, provide distinct advantages against a range of targets and can result in less collateral damage than unitary weapons.”

But the Army will nonetheless phase out these controversial weapons by the end of 2019.

Play GIF NMANewsDirect via Youtube This gif demonstrates how cluster munitions disperse bombs over the area about the size of a football field.

The Army currently relies on cluster munitions in their 227 millimetre M-30 rockets to neutralise targets and ensure the saftey of their troops. But they need a round that won’t leave behind dud bomblets that could harm civilians in already war-torn areas.

The Solution is the GMLRS Alternative Warhead, which was presented at the National Defence Industry Association’s 2015 Precision Strike Annual Review.

The GLMRS explosive trades submunitions for shrapnel. The GLMRS is designed to erupt into a hail of shrapnel that shreds targets with the same destructive force as a cluster munition, but without leaving behind dud bomblets for unwitting civilians to discover underfoot.

War is boring notes that “these shrapnel warheads fit onto existing rocket motors and work with the GPS guidance kits the Army already uses.” The Army hopes to start producing GLMRS by the end of next year.

Play GIF Joseph Trevithick via Youtube The shrapnel from the GMLRS Alternative Warhead tearing through a wall.

The video below shows in striking detail just how these new and improved rounds work:

