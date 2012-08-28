CHART: The U.S. And China Are the Largest Smartphone Markets By A Long Shot

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

The U.S. and China have more than four times as many Android and iOS devices as the third largest smartphone market, according to mobile analytics company Flurry. Shipments of Chinese smartphones, especially, have grown enormously over the past year.



While China and the U.S. are undoubtedly the largest smartphone markets, this picture is a bit skewed because other markets have more devices from legacy platforms. However, even with that, some bold-faced population centres—India, Russia, Indonesia—are missing from this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.