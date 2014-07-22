The US Airports With The Cheapest Average Airfare

Flying to Chicago? Instead of flying into O’Hare International (ORD), where airfares are an average of $US413, opt for Chicago Midway (MDW), where average airfares are just $US269.

Cheapflights.com just came out with its fifth annual Airport Affordability Index, which ranks popular airports with the most affordable round-trip airfares, including tax.

This year, Charleston International Airport (CHS) emerged as the most affordable airport to fly into, with average airfares of $US191. This is a huge jump for the international airport, which came in at number 30 last year.

Long Beach (LGB), Harrisburg International (MDT), and Dallas Love Field (DAL) all took top spots on this list.

At the bottom of the list were major international hubs, like New York’s JFK and Newark International (EWR). Honolulu International is the most expensive airport to fly into, with average fares of $US842.

Check out the full list below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.