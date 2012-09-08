THE US 20: 20 Big Trends That Will Dominate America's Future

Eric Platt, Matthew Boesler, Max Nisen
The US 20

Photo: Frank Kovalchek/Flickr

As election day nears, the conversation in offices, homes, and pulpits across the country has focused almost exclusively on one thing: The Economy.And that’s for good reason. The economic climate will dictate how the country shapes policy on a number of issues including taxes, healthcare, and trading.

We have identified the biggest trends that will dominate headlines over the next decade.

The list includes the U.S. energy boom, an evolving healthcare picture, and the continued technological evolution that’s buttressed the West Coast’s economy.

1. The End Of The Big Box Retailer

1. The End Of The Big Box Retailer

1. The End Of The Big Box Retailer

1. The End Of The Big Box Retailer

2. America Is ageing

2. America Is ageing

2. America Is ageing

2. America Is ageing

3. The Mobile Revolution

3. The Mobile Revolution

3. The Mobile Revolution

3. The Mobile Revolution

4. A Weakening Infrastructure

4. A Weakening Infrastructure

4. A Weakening Infrastructure

4. A Weakening Infrastructure

5. The Epic Rise Of Student Loan Debt

5. The Epic Rise Of Student Loan Debt

5. The Epic Rise Of Student Loan Debt

5. The Epic Rise Of Student Loan Debt

6. The U.S. Energy Boom

6. The U.S. Energy Boom

6. The U.S. Energy Boom

7. Car Culture On The Decline

7. Car Culture On The Decline

7. Car Culture On The Decline

7. Car Culture On The Decline

7. Car Culture On The Decline

8. The Partisan Divide Grows

8. The Partisan Divide Grows

8. The Partisan Divide Grows

8. The Partisan Divide Grows

9. A New Healthcare Mandate

9. A New Healthcare Mandate

9. A New Healthcare Mandate

10. The Pension Crisis

10. The Pension Crisis

10. The Pension Crisis

11. High Frequency Trading Domination

11. High Frequency Trading Domination

11. High Frequency Trading Domination

11. High Frequency Trading Domination

12. The Housing Market Recovers

12. The Housing Market Recovers

12. The Housing Market Recovers

13. The U.S. Manufacturer Roars Back

13. The U.S. Manufacturer Roars Back

13. The U.S. Manufacturer Roars Back

14. A Much Less Profitable Banking Sector

14. A Much Less Profitable Banking Sector

14. A Much Less Profitable Banking Sector

15. Agriculture And Climate Change

15. Agriculture And Climate Change

15. Agriculture And Climate Change

16. The End Of The Post Office

16. The End Of The Post Office

16. The End Of The Post Office

17. American Cities As Economic Juggernauts

17. American Cities As Economic Juggernauts

18. Immigrants Driving Product Innovation

18. Immigrants Driving Product Innovation

19. Military Spending Under Pressure

19. Military Spending Under Pressure

19. Military Spending Under Pressure

20. The Pharma Patent Cliff

20. The Pharma Patent Cliff

20. The Pharma Patent Cliff

Like what you saw?

Click here to download or print the entire report >

Those were just some of the charts and themes driving the economy...

Click here to see the 29 ugliest charts in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.