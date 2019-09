The Updated Schedule For A Whole Bunch Of Economic Data Just Came Out

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau have both just released updated schedules of the economic data reports that were postponed by the government shutdown that spanned the first two weeks of October.

Below are the economic reports to be released by the BEA:

U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, August 2013 – Updated October 24 8:30 am

Gross Domestic Product, 3rd quarter 2013 (advance estimate) – Updated November 7 8:30 am

Personal Income and Outlays, September 2013 – Updated November 8 8:30 am

U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, September 2013 – Updated November 14 8:30 am

U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, October 2013 – Updated December 4 8:30 am

Next is the complete agenda for Census-released data:

Housing Vacancies and Homeownership October [originally scheduled for 10/29/13] 11/05/13 Advance Monthly Retail Trade Survey (MARTS)* September [originally scheduled for 10/11/13] 10/29/13 October [originally scheduled for 11/14/13] 11/20/13 November [originally scheduled for 12/12/13] No Change Manufacturing and Trade Inventories and Sales (MTIS)* August [originally scheduled for 10/11/13] 10/29/13 September [originally scheduled for 11/14/13] 11/20/13 October [originally scheduled for 12/12/13] No Change Monthly Wholesale Trade Survey (MWTS)* August [originally scheduled for 10/9/13] 10/25/13 September [originally scheduled for 11/8/13] 11/15/13 October [originally scheduled for 12/10/13] No Change Quarterly Services Survey 3rd Quarter 2013 [originally scheduled for 12/4/13] 12/12/13 FT900 International Trade Release (Indicator) August [originally scheduled for 10/8/13] 10/24/13 September [originally scheduled for 11/5/13] 11/14/13 October [originally scheduled for 12/4/13] No Change Quarterly Financial Report Manufacturing, Mining, Wholesale Trade & Service Sectors 3rd Quarter 2013 [originally scheduled for 12/9/13] No Change Quarterly Financial Report Retail Trade 3rd Quarter 2013 [originally scheduled for 12/16/13] No Change New Residential Construction September [originally scheduled for 10/17/13] 11/26/13 October [originally scheduled for 11/19/13] 11/26/13 November [originally scheduled for 12/18/13] No Change New Residential Sales September [originally scheduled for 10/24/13] 12/4/13 October [originally scheduled for 11/27/13] 12/4/13 November [originally scheduled for 12/24/13] No Change Construction Spending (VIP) August [originally scheduled for 10/1/13] 10/22/13 September [originally scheduled for 11/1/13] 12/2/13 October [originally scheduled for 12/2/13] No Change Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders Full Report August [originally scheduled for 10/3/13] 11/4/13 [with Sept report] September [originally scheduled for 11/4/13] No Change October [originally scheduled for 12/5/13] No Change Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders Advance Report September [originally scheduled for 10/25/13] No Change October [originally scheduled for 11/27/13] No Change November [originally scheduled for 12/24/13] No Change

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.