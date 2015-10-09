This company takes welcoming its new employees to the next level

When you’re the ad agency behind humorous commercials like Planet Fitness’ lunk-free gym ads and Docker’s “Stop Dad Pants” campaign, conventional thinking isn’t really your thing.

For Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners (RTO+P), taking a creative approach extends beyond satisfying their clients to the way they welcome their new hires.

“Our Maker department is a big part of our agency’s culture, so we love coming up with fun, imaginative ways to welcome our new employees and get them pumped to tinker alongside all of us,” president and chief creative officer Steve Red tells Business Insider.

From faces carved into crayons or totem poles to 3D-printed Pez dispensers, check out the Philadelphia-based agency’s tradition of welcoming its new hires in unusual ways.

In October, using computer-aided design and a 3D printer, the Maker department created busts of new hires Ron Villacarillo and Ben Levy that they added to Pez dispensers. RAW Embed Source Last year, RTO+P created the likeness of its West Coast group creative director Ryan Scott by arranging sticks and hay on the beach and then used a drone to show the finished product. RAW Embed Source The Maker department also hand carved nine new employees into balsa wood last year. RAW Embed Source In 2013 RTO+P associate creative director Steve Thompson used crayons and an X-acto knife to create likenesses of the agency's newest employees. RAW Embed Source That same year, the Maker department carefully cut and shaped new employees into paper dolls. Parts were designed on a computer, printed on stock paper, and cut and moulded by hand. RAW Embed Source And for connection strategist and resident sneakerhead Adam Leaventon, RTO+P used sneaker parts to carve and create his face in 2013. RAW Embed Source

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.