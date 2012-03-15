The Unusual Way Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson Got His Job

Interesting nugget from Kara Swisher of All Things D on how Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson got his job.



He “cold-emailed” his way into the job.

Yahoo’s executive search firm, Heidrick & Struggles, got Thompson his job at eBay, so it couldn’t approach him about Yahoo’s CEO job.

Since Heidrick & Struggles wasn’t going to help him out, Thompson decided to take things into his own hands. He reached out directly to Yahoo board members, says Swisher, and began pitching himself for the job.

Obviously, it worked.

And now that he’s in charge, he acting pretty deliberately. He shut down talks to sell off Yahoo’s Asian assets, and he’s suing Facebook. Apparently he was a man with a plan.

Or as Swisher puts it, “Alls I can say that Thompson certainly has a lot of gumption.”

Thompson is also selling of Yahoo’s ad tech units, Swisher reports. Read all about it at All Things D >>

