The Untold Story Of Being Gay On Wall Street

Ken Mehlman, a managing director at KKR

Being gay on Wall Street is no big deal. Russ Crafton and Ken Mehlman share their stories in the New York Times.



Here are some snippets from Crafton’s, a partner at Redwood Capital, from the Times:

A Salomon executive asked Crafton why wanted to move to the West Coast. Crafton answered honestly, “because my boyfriend’s planning to go to grad school in L.A.” Crafton wasn’t sure what Salomon’s reaction would be, but a few days later he got a call from the firm. The guy had only one question for him: “What happens when your boyfriend graduates and gets a job other than in L.A.?” He wanted to know if Crafton would want to leave then, too.

Crafton concedes that it was a legitimate enough question — no different than if he had had a wife or girlfriend. But he was floored by it nonetheless, because he had not felt comfortable bringing the subject up in any of his previous interviews. Yet Salomon’s executives didn’t seem to care. They just wanted to know if he would be sticking around…

And from Mehlman’s, a managing director at KKR:

For years Mehlman had denied rumours about his sexual orientation. And then, around the time of his 44th birthday, he decided to come clean. “Everybody has their own path to travel, their own journey, and for me, over the past few months, I’ve told my family, friends, former colleagues, and current colleagues, and they’ve been wonderful and supportive,” he told Marc Ambinder, a writer at The Atlantic. “The process has been something that’s made me a happier and better person. It’s something I wish I had done years ago.”

