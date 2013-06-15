Here's Why The Rise Of Kanye West's Ego Is Unstoppable

When Kanye West called himself the next Steve Jobs — on track to revolutionise “downtown, fashion, culture” and lead a company “worth billions of dollars” — no one was surprised.The musical superstar has earned a reputation for having the biggest ego in the world.

It’s not entirely undeserved either.

His fiercely anticipated album “Yeezus” leaked a few days early and is already getting great reviews.

How did we get to this point?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.