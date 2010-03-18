The Unstoppable Bulls: Indices Post Solid Gains, Gold Retreats

14 days of stocks rallying. Throw a dart at a list of stocks and whatever it hits will you make you money it seems.
Dow: Up 49 points to 10,734.
NASDAQ: Up 11 points to 2389
S&P 500: Up 6 points to 1166.
Commodities: Mixed. Oil is up AGAIN, now at $82.67 a barrel, up 1.2%.
Meanwhile, gold is down $3.30 to $1119.20 an ounce. Silver is up $0.09 to $17.45 an ounce.
Futures are positive all around with the exception of orange juice and natural gas.
Photo: Google Finance
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.