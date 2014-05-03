This 'Unpickable' Bike Lock Has The Most Ingenious Design

This is the brand-new Forever Lock, or For Life Lock, which is said to be completely unpickable.

A YouTube video posted by LockMan28 shows how the crazy and ingenious lock works. LockMan28 said he ordered the lock from an Asian manufacturer (more on that later).

First, check out how the device works:

LockMan28 pulled out the bottom and rotated the barrel at the end of the lock so that a hole appeared.

You’d think that the hole would be the keyhole, but there’s nothing inside the empty chamber.

So he then placed the key inside the chamber and rotated the barrel so that the key disappeared and pushed the bottom of the lock back into place.

Thanks to a hook in the key design, when he turned the small lever at the end of the lock, it released the shackle. How cool is that?

Now let’s see that in reverse: To lock it back up, he closed the lever, pulled out the bottom, and rotated the barrel to reveal the key.

He then took out the key and closed the lock. Thanks to a clever mechanism, even the best lock pickers would have trouble fully accessing the lock chamber.

The design is probably the coolest bike lock on the market, but it’s very hard to come by. LockMan28 said it was difficult and expensive to acquire because the manufacturer usually doesn’t sell to individuals but to larger companies.

The lock comes with three spare keys with key chains and plastic protectors for when the lock is in storage, and BikeBiz says the estimated price is $US140, not including shipping.

You can watch the full video below.

