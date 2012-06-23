The Unofficial Problem Bank List Rises To 921

This is an unofficial list of Problem Banks compiled only from public sources. (And only US banks).

Here is the unofficial problem bank list for June 22, 2012. (table is sortable by assets, state, etc.)

Changes and comments from surferdude808:

Quiet week for the Unofficial Problem Bank List with three additions and one removal. The changes leave the list with 921 institutions with assets of $354.6 billion, up for the second consecutive week. A year ago, the list held 1,001 institutions with assets of $419.2 billion. The Federal Reserve terminated the action against Paradise Bank, Boca Raton, FL ($288 million). Written Agreements were issued to Commercial Bank, Harrogate, TN ($801 million; and Mainstreet Bank, Ashland, MO ($59 million). Another addition came through the Federal Reserve issuing a Prompt Corrective Action order against First Security Bank of Malta, Malta, MT ($39 million), with this action being unusual in its timing as it has not been preceded by a safety & soundness enforcement action. Next week, we anticipate the FDIC will release its actions through May 2012, so it would not be surprising to see the list increase for three consecutive weeks.

Note: The FDIC’s official problem bank list is comprised of banks with a CAMELS rating of 4 or 5, and the list is not made public. (CAMELS is the FDIC rating system, and stands for Capital adequacy, Asset quality, Management, Earnings, Liquidity and Sensitivity to market risk. The scale is from 1 to 5, with 1 being the strongest.)

As a substitute for the CAMELS ratings, surferdude808 is using publicly announced formal enforcement actions, and also media reports and company announcements that suggest to us an enforcement action is likely, to compile a list of possible problem banks in the public interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.