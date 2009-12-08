Contribute To The Unofficial List Of AOLers Who Took The Buyout Package

We’ve received a number of requests from AOL employees asking for a place they can 1) tell everyone they’re leaving 2) find out who’s leaving.



One writes:

One of the key criteria that AOLers want to look at as they decide to volunteer for separation is who will stay and go. A number of AOLers are ready to say publicly that they are staying or going. Can SAI host a page where people can post their names?

So! If you’re an AOLer and you’d like to say goodbye — or declare your undying loyalty — please do so in the comments.

