Watch The Ohio University Football Team's Epic Reaction To Receiving Black Jerseys

Ohio University may never be considered a football juggernaut. But they have black jerseys.
And, really, that’s all that matters.
The jersey’s were an annual student-athlete wish. The athletic department and Russell, the school’s outfitter, finally obliged.
And don’t deny the uniform’s effects. The Bobcats have started the season 3-0, beating their opponents by a combined 118-34.
Skip ahead to the 1:10 mark for the ensuing elation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.