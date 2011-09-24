Watch The Ohio University Football Team's Epic Reaction To Receiving Black Jerseys

Ariel Sandler

Ohio University may never be considered a football juggernaut. But they have black jerseys.

And, really, that’s all that matters.

The jersey’s were an annual student-athlete wish. The athletic department and Russell, the school’s outfitter, finally obliged.

And don’t deny the uniform’s effects. The Bobcats have started the season 3-0, beating their opponents by a combined 118-34.

Skip ahead to the 1:10 mark for the ensuing elation.

