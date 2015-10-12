The University of NSW is dealing with a terrorist threat to the campus

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) says it has received a threat to students and staff at the Kensington campus and is working with anti-terrorism police to deal with the issue.

“We are treating this incident seriously and have been liaising with the NSW Police through the and security group and Local Area Command,” UNSW said on its Facebook page.

“Police are advising this is a general, not a specific or direct threat. We will update you when more information comes to hand.”

UNSW said the campus has not been evacuated at this stage and classes are continuing as normal.

“Those who would prefer to leave campus will not be penalised,” the university said.

NSW Police issued a statement saying they are “investigating comments made on social media regarding a university in Sydney’s eastern suburbs”.

“Police are working with the university regarding this matter, and will be at the facility throughout the day. Anyone with information that may assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

UNSW vice-chancellor Ian Jacobs said they were in constant contact with police about the appropriate action to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

“The advice that we have received is that normal university activities can continue,” he said.

“We do ask staff and students to be vigilant.”

The threat is believed to have come via the notorious bulletin board 4chan.

Yesterday, an anonymous wrote: “I finally managed to get a handgun. Australians, if you study at UNSW don’t go in tomorrow.”

It appears to mimic a similar anonymous post made on 4chan just hours before the Umpqua Community College shooting, in which nine people died.

“Don’t go to school tomorrow if you are in the northwest,” that post said.

4chan was also used by US student Neil Allan Macinnis, in 2013, minutes before he killed two women in a shooting at the New River Community College in Virginia.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.