The University of Minnesota Asks Viking Fans To Help Shovel 5-Feet Of Snow Covering Football Stadium

The University of Minnesota is asking Vikings fans to help the team shovel snow at TCF Bank Stadium so that it’s ready to host Monday Night’s game against the Bears, ESPN reports.Some areas of the stadium are covered in five feet of snow, and workers at the University of Minnesota’s stadium need help with the bleachers, concourses, and parking areas around the stadium, too.



Volunteers won’t get compensated, but can be lent a shovel, if necessary. The stadium is hosting the game in the aftermath of the Metrodome’s roof collapse.

