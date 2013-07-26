The University Of Florida Is Removing All Things Aaron Hernandez

The University of Florida continued its process of removing Aaron Hernandez’s name from its facilities yesterday when his 2009 First-Team All-American brick was sawed out and removed. The tweet comes from Ted Spiker, a UF journalism professor.



Aaron Hernandez All-American brick coming down. pic.twitter.com/gCflaDAXjS — Ted Spiker (@ProfSpiker) July 25, 2013

Boston.com notes that the University also issued a statement explaining its stance on the process:

“We didn’t feel it was appropriate to celebrate Aaron Hernandez. We put together an immediate plan after the initial news broke to remove his likeness and name in various private and public areas in the facility, such as the South Endzone team area, locker room, football offices, Heavener Complex Kornblau Lobby and the brick display entrance to the football facility.

“We were able to implement some of the changes immediately and this (brick removal) was a more complex process to complete with our vendors.

“The plan was to have everything completed before the end of July.”

According to Gainesville Television Network’s Julie Quittner, the University replaced Hernandez’s slab with a blank one.

And it’s a blank spot now, like Hernandez brick was never there… pic.twitter.com/cUUVoalTaw — Julie Quittner (@JQuittner) July 25, 2013

Hernandez has been in jail since June 27 when he was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd. Prosecutors are also looking into charging Hernandez with a separate 2012 double homicide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.