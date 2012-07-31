The University Of Florida Has More Medals Than Great Britain Right Now

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

The University of Florida has 40 athletes competing in the Olympics, and they are doing some serious medal-winning.Right now, UF athletes have four medals, two gold, and two silver. That’s more than Australia, Canada, and even the home town team, Great Britain.



University of Florida athletes include gold medal winners, Ryan Lochte (Lochte also accounts for one silver) and Dana Vollmer, and silver medalist Elizabeth Beisel.

And expect more from the Gators as US Women’s soccer players Abby Wambach and Heather Mitts both played for the Gators.

