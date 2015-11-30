The University of Chicago is cancelling classes tomorrow after the FBI warned of possible gun violence

University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer canceled classes at the University’s Hyde Park campus for Monday November 30th after receiving an FBI report that an unknown individual “posted an online threat of gun violence” against the University.

Zimmerman made the announcement in a letter to the student body on Sunday night.

Not much is known about the nature of the threat or the anonymous individual, although the post did mention “the campus quad” at 10am on Monday morning.

In response to the threat, Zimmerman wrote that the University will increase its police and security presence on campus, as well as continue to work with the FBI as it investigates the threat.

Here’s the full letter:

The University was informed by FBI counterterrorism officials today (Sunday) that an unknown individual posted an online threat of gun violence against the University of Chicago, specifically mentioning “the campus quad” on Monday morning at 10 a.m. Based on the FBI’s assessment of this threat and recent tragic events at other campuses across the country, we have decided in consultation with federal and local law enforcement officials, to exercise caution by cancelling all classes and activities on the Hyde Park campus through midnight on Monday. All non-medical faculty, students and non-essential staff are asked not to come to the Hyde Park campus on Monday, or to remain indoors as much as possible if they are on campus. Students in College Housing are asked to stay indoors and await direct communication from College Housing Staff. In response to the threat, the University will have an increased police and security presence on and around campus, including police personnel with visible weapons and other additional measures. University security personnel are keeping in close contact with the FBI, which is continuing to investigate the threat. In addition to cancelling all classes and events at the Hyde Park campus, the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, the University libraries, the Quadrangle Club, and other campus facilities will be closed on Monday. The University of Chicago Medical Center will remain open to patients, with added security measures. Student Health and Counseling Services will be closed; students may consult csl.uchicago.edu for additional information. Medical Center faculty and staff involved in patient care will receive additional details later this evening. All University staff and faculty members who do not have emergency duties or patient care responsibilities are encouraged to avoid coming to the Hyde Park campus on Monday. Individuals with questions about their status should contact their immediate supervisors. We will provide updates at the University homepage, as more information becomes available, with the expectation of resuming normal University operations on Tuesday. If you see anything unusual or have urgent questions about security measures, please contact the University of Chicago Police Department at 773-702-8181. Students living on campus who are seeking additional information should contact their resident heads.

