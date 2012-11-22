The University Of California Has A New Tulip-Shaped Logo

On the heels of Stanford University’s new iPhone-driven logo change, the University of California — whose Berkeley and UCLA sites are perhaps best well-known — has also adopted a new look.



Gone is the ALL CAPS “we couldn’t be bothered to design this properly” look.

In its place is a new “C” logo sitting in the bottom of what appears to be a tulip, but turns out to be a stylised open book.

Here are the old and new versions; underneath, watch a brief video explaining the redesign.

Photo: University of California

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Hat tip to Brand New.)

