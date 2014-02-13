CHART: Team USA Is On Pace For Its Worst Winter Olympics Since 1998

Through the first 33 events at the Sochi Olympics, the United States is off to a slow start in the medal count.

So far, Team USA is tied for fifth with just three gold medals (9.1% of all gold medals) and tied for fourth with nine medals overall (9.4% of all medals). Both of those rates would be the worst marks for the United States since 1998 when the Americans won just six gold medals (8.7% of total) and 13 medals overall (6.3% of total).

For comparison, the United States won 15.2% of all gold medals during the Summer Olympics in London and 10.8% of all medals. Here is percentage of medals the U.S. has won at every Winter Olympics.

Data via Sports-Reference.com

