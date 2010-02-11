Meet The 15 Loan Sharks Who Have America By The Balls

American debt has long been considered “risk free.”
But with the deficit blowing out, and sovereign nations around the world crumbling, more and more are wondering just how safe our debt actually is.
Hopefully, any real crisis is a long way off, or will never happen.
But, just in case, we’ve put together a guide of who holds US debt, and what might trigger them to hit the SELL button
See America’s 15 biggest lenders>
Nightmare Scenario: Two words: Cold war 2.0. Should Russia and China team up, the U.S. is in trouble. In fact, Hank Paulson has even said that Russia encouraged China to dump GSE assets during the crisis.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: A run on the banks occurs, S&Ls are bailed out left and right by the FDIC and are forced to liquidate U.S. debt to pay depositers.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: Hong Kong follows China's path and realises it needs to diversify away from US debt.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: Brazil's rural banking system collapses, as regulators realise billions in bad loans were made to first-time borrowers unable to pay them back.
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: A banking collapse hits insurance companies, which are big holders of bank debt. In turn they liquidate government debt.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: New laws disclose offshore assets, chaos ensues; the banks are forced to liquidate their debt and shut down.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: Amid rising geopolitcal tension, these countries use bond and debt sales as a weapon.
(List includes Ecuador, Venezuela, Indonesia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Gabon, Libya, and Nigeria)
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: Instead of taking on more U.S. debt, fund managers shun their own country and buy up BRIC and EM debt instead.
Image: Wikipedia
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: Japan's economy collapses and it liquidates its holdings to help the situation. U.S. debt becomes illiquid and virtually worthless as everyone rushes to sell it off.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: China massively diversifies away from US dollars as a way of punishing the US for arm sales to Taiwan. Ramifications are huge.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Nightmare Scenario: The Fed actually decides to get 'independent' and refuses to go along with reckless spending.
*Note: Intragovernmental holdings including government liabilities such as social security, and so this number technically is different from the others.
Image: TBI
Source: GlobalShift
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.