The United States Postal Service Puts The Wrong Image on 3 Billion Stamps

Whoops! The United States Postal Service admitted an error after printing 3 billion postage stamps bearing the image of the Statue of Liberty.



The error? The stamp doesn’t actually feature the likeness of the famous Lady Liberty in New York Harbor. Instead, the stamp showcases the half-size replica standing outside of Las Vegas’ New York-New York Hotel.

The first-class stamp was issued back in December to commemorate the “world-recognised” symbol of the United States, according to an announcement from the USPS. The error went unnoticed until brought to light by a collector sometime last month.

The organisation said it will simply live with the error without issuing any recalls. Instead, the office will correct the catalogue information to reflect the stamp’s true Las Vegas nature.

Source: Reuters

