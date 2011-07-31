Um, John, we’re about to go broke. What say we call off the circus act and finally do something about it?

Photo: AP Photo/Harry Hamburg

Maybe this news will wake up those irresponsible idiots in Washington.The United States only has $54 billion of cash left in the bank.



That’s down from $100+ billion only eight days ago.

In the middle of last week came the shocking news that Apple, Inc., had more cash than the United States. Now, Apple has a lot more cash than the United States.

By early next week, if Congress can’t get its act together, the United States will have less cash than Google. Then Salesforce.com. Then, eventually, Pets.com.

Maybe, instead of preening in front of TV cameras, Congress folks should just hit the streets of Washington with hats in hand this weekend. If all 535 members spend all weekend out on the Mall, we might scrape together enough cash to last a few more hours. And these efforts will certainly accomplish more than what Congress is doing now.

UNITED STATES’ ENDING DAILY CASH BALANCES:

Photo: US Treasury

REMAINING CASH:

Photo: US Treasury

